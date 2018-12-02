Disabled persons to hold Athens protest on Monday

Private sector union GSEE has called a four-hour work stoppage on Monday in order to facilitate participation in a protest rally in downtown Athens marking International Day of Disabled Persons.

The rally will start at 11 a.m. at Klafthmonos Square and aims at putting pressure on the government to improve the resources available to people with disabilities, as well as to their families, and to safeguard their rights.

The National Confederation of Persons with Disabilities, which has organized the protest, also claims that its demands for disability pensions not to be calculated as income tax are being ignored, putting an additional burden on the disabled.