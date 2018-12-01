Exxon focused on Cyprus's plot 10 despite tensions, VP says

Despite rising tensions between Ankara and Nicosia over gas exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean, Exxon-Mobil Vice President Tristan Asprey has said that the American energy giant and its partner, Qatar Petroleum, remain focused on drilling in plot 10 of Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone.

In an interview to the Cypriot Sigmalive TV channel on Friday, Asprey said that Exxon is aware of the geopolitical tensions in the region and insisted that these problems can only be resolved by governments.

He added that plot 10, where Exxon is drilling, is outside the area being disputed by Turkey.