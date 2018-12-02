Regional governors and mayors have a very important role in the day-to-day of citizens, as they are responsible for decisions that are of immediate concern to us. These officials are customarily elected on the basis of party affiliations or other such irrelevant factors, a practice that needs to be left in the past.

It is time society starts demanding clear answers from its local government candidates on real issues, like how they intend to deal with trash collection, what measures they propose to improve public safety and how they will be running daycare centers.



We need to start acting not just like citizens exercising their right to vote, but also as people with power who expect their community leaders to improve services and solve problems that make daily life that much harder.