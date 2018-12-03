NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Albanian PM Edi Rama says expects to meet Tsipras 'soon'

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has said that a meeting with his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras is in the cards and expected to happen "soon."

"It's expected that we will meet soon. I don't know whether it will be in Tirana or Athens but it's expected soon," Rama told the Athens-Macedonia news agency on the sidelines of a conference in Tirana on news agencies and fake news.

"We are in middle of a very intensive dialogue on many issues, some that have existed for years and others that have never been addressed with full intention and decisiveness for a solution," he said. "I think we are close to solving all those [issues] and that would be great."

Rama described as "historic and traditional" bilateral ties, which were tested recently after Albanian police shot dead an ethnic Greek resident of a village in southern Albania.

"As always happens with neighbors, things don't always go well," he said, adding that he was "very eager to improve this relationship."

"Now [the relationship] is good and the most important thing is for there not to be hostility between peoples," he said.

"Greeks love Albania, Albanians love Greece. The rest is just politics," he added.
 

