Arve Henriksen | Athens | December 7

Photo: Frank Schemmann

St Paul's Sessions, a program of concerts of innovative music at St Paul's Anglican Church, continues with Norwegian trumpet player and composer Arve Henriksen, whose work has been influenced by the sound of the Japanese shakuhachi flute and who has been exploring the electronic landscape in recent years, and Greek guitarist Jannis Anastasakis, an innovator in ambient music and inventor of the JAM pedals. The pair will perform on Friday, December 7, starting at 9 p.m., and tickets cost 18 euros (www.ticketservices.gr or 210.723.4567). For details, visit www.stpaulssessions.gr.

St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon,

Syntagma, tel 210.721.4906