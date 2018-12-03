Moscow ready to enhance military cooperation with Athens, says Russian envoy

Moscow is looking to expand military and technical cooperation with Athens and is ready to discuss new projects, Russian Ambassador to Greece, Andrey Maslov, told Russian news agency TASS on Monday.



The diplomat said Greece is armed with the Russia-made military equipment, which Moscow supplied to Athens more than 15 years ago.



“At present, cooperation in this area is developing largely through the maintenance of the Russia-made weaponry that Greece already has,” he was quoted as saying. “There are no complaints about our equipment from the Greek side since it has proven itself to be good and high-quality.”



“We in turn are open to stepping up cooperation in this area and are ready to discuss new projects,” he added.



He also argued that the recent crisis in bilateral relations, when Athens expelled two diplomats and issued entry bans for two more, has been “overcome.”



“Today, relations between our countries develop normally and preparations for the Greek prime minister’s visit to Moscow are the best proof of improving ties,” he said, according to TASS.



“We have been cooperating constructively with our Greek colleagues in preparing for the December summit, we are also making plans for the future. I believe that the July chapter in Russian-Greek relations has been closed.”