ATHEX: Investors cash in previous days’ gains

Traders reaped on Tuesday some of the gains recorded in the last three sessions at Athinon Avenue (when the benchmark added almost 9.4 percent), while selling moves were moderated compared to the agressive action seen in previous weeks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 656.96 points, shedding 0.42 percent from Monday’s 659.72 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.40 percent to 1,727.76 points, while the mid-cap index expanded 0.13 percent.

The banks index dropped 3.31 percent after three days of gains adding up to over 22 percent. Eurobank gave up 6 percent, National lost 2.71 percent, Alpha conceded 2.19 percent and Piraeus decreased 2.06 percent. Mytilineos shrank 3.40 percent and Grivalia Properties fell 2.36 percent, while Motor Oil improved 3.18 percent and Public Power Corporation increased 2.16 percent.

In total 40 stocks recorded gains, 43 took losses and 38 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 55.8 million euros, down from Monday’s 96.3 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.61 percent to close at 66.81 points.