NATO's Stoltenberg: accession for FYROM depends on name deal approval

The ratification of the so-called Prespes name agreement between Athens and Skopje is a precondition for the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia to join NATO, the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday at a summit of foreign ministers in Brussels.

"We strongly welcome the progress we have seen," Stoltenberg said, adding that the alliance will be ready to "sign the accession protocol and welcome the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia as our 30th member" as soon the Prespes deal is approved.

"The main message is that all NATO allies agree that we are ready to welcome FYROM as our new member under its new name, the Republic of North Macedonia, as soon as the name agreement is implemented and I really hope that will happen soon," he said.