Police release suspects in Exarchia attack
Police have released 19 suspects detained following a firebomb attack on security officers outside the residence of State Minister Alekos Flambouraris on Tuesday evening.
One officer was slightly injured during the incident which involved some 20 assailants.
The property is located in the downtown district of Exarchia and has been attacked in a similar manner on at least two occasions since the start of the year.
No more details were immediately available.