Prince William, wife Kate bring gifts to UK forces in Cyprus

Prince William and his wife are bringing Christmas gifts and holiday greetings to British servicemen at the Royal Air Force Base Akrotiri in Cyprus.

Wednesday's visit by of William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is designed to honor the estimated 11,000 British soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines deployed on foreign operations over the holidays.

Officials say British forces are involved in 30 operations in 35 countries.

On Tuesday, the royal couple also hosted a party on the grounds at London's Kensington Palace for military families.

The Akrotiri base plays an important role in Britain's activities throughout the Middle East. [AP]