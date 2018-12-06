Manon | Athens | December 12-30

Fifty-two years after its first production of one of the most famous operas in the French repertory, the Greek National Opera returns to Jules Massenet’s “Manon,” in a new reading by Thomas Moschopoulos, who addresses the theme of ambivalence and takes inspiration from the present, as well as from the 18th and 19th centuries. Based on a novel by Abbe Prevost, the opera is based on the unfortunate romance between the Chevalier des Grieux and Manon Lescaut, whose love of finery and adventure results in her death in squalid conditions. Alternating in the title role are Myrto Papatanasiu and Christina Poulitsi. The Chevalier des Grieux is performed by Ioan Hotea and Konstantinos Klironomos. Shows at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) take place on December 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 26 and 30, starting at 7.30 p.m. (6.30 p.m. on Sundays). Tickets cost 15-90 euros. For reservations and details, visit www.nationalopera.gr.

