Police out in force for 10th anniversary of teen killing

Thousands of police officers will be on the streets of the capital on Thursday to monitor rallies planned for downtown Athens to mark the 10th anniversary of the fatal shooting of teenager Alexis Grigoropoulos by a police officer.

Apart from some 5,000 officers in Athens, police will also be out in force in several other cities where similar rallies are planned.

Two Athens rallies are planned – one at noon by students and pupils and the second at 5.30 p.m. by far-left groups. Both are to start outside the main entrance to the University of Athens.

Plain clothes officers have also been assigned to monitor the movements of suspected members of anti-establishment groups in the anarchist stronghold of Exarchia, where 15-year-old Grigoropoulos was shot dead, while drones will assist the police effort.

There are fears of a repeat of fierce clashes between police and self-styled anarchists that marred the anniversary of the Polytechnic student uprising last month.