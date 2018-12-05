Eight suspected members of a gold trading ring who were remanded in custody over the weekend on Wednesday lodged appeals for their release after an investigating magistrate accepted their lawyers’ claims that there is no basis for smuggling charges.



The key suspect in the racket, Richardos Mylonas, was the first to lodge his appeal, early Wednesday morning, for release from Nafplio Prison.



A prosecutor is not expected to rule on the defendants’ appeals until next week at the earliest as a judicial council must first convene.



The criminal case against the ring collapsed after defense lawyers pointed out that the export of gold to Turkey does not carry duties or tariffs.