Energy-intensive industries face higher costs than EU peers

CHRYSSA LIAGGOU

Greek industries exposed to international competition face energy costs up to 60 percent higher than their rivals in Europe, a PWC study for Belgian energy regulator CREG reveals.

Strong European economies such as Germany, France and the Netherlands have utilized the European framework to strengthen their production base, enjoying entirely liberalized electricity and natural gas markets.

At the same time, Greece’s energy-intensive industries are fully dependent on Public Power Corporation, and face extra charges as of next February.

