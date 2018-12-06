FYROM gov't spokesman assures commitment to Prespes name deal

The spokesman for the government of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia has reiterated the Balkan country's commitment to implementing a historic name deal signed with Greece in June, following frustration in Athens over recent comments by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.



“We are sorry if Zoran Zaev's comments were understood and interpreted in the wrong way,” spokesman Mile Bosnjakovski said at a press briefing on Wednesday in response to reactions in Greece over a statement regarding the right of the “Macedonians of the Aegean” to be taught the “Macedonian” language at Greek schools once the deal is ratified.

“The government of the Republic of Macedonia is strongly committed to the full implementation of the Prespes agreement and all of our actions and statements are made in good faith, in support of the agreement,” Bosnjakovski added.

“Prime Minister Zaev is fully committed to... strengthening good neighborly relations,” he said, adding that Skopje has no intention of meddling in Greece's domestic affairs.