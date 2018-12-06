Plissken Festival | Athens | December 8
The eighth edition of the genre-defying Plissken Festival is taking place at the Piraeus Academy on Saturday, December 8, with a diverse lineup of music acts, including German electronic dance DJ David August in his first ever appearance in Greece. Other acts include Norway's New Disco pioneer Pantha Du Prince and British ambient electronica sensation Nathan Fake. For more information and tickets, visit www.plisskenfestival.gr. Doors open at 7.30 p.m.
Piraeus Academy, 117 Pireos, Gazi, tel 210.882.0426