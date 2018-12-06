Johann Strauss Ensemble | Athens | December 8 & 9

The Johann Strauss Ensemble brings a touch of the atmosphere of Vienna at Christmas to the Greek capital on December 8 and 9, with two concerts of Viennese waltzes at the Athens Concert Hall. The ensemble will be conducted by Russell McGregor, who also performs the violin solos, and will also be accompanied by two opera singers and dancers from the Greek National Opera's ballet school. Shows start at 7 p.m. and tickets cost 18-40 euros.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr