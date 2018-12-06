Kammenos calls on wealthy Greeks to bankroll frigate purchase

Defense Minister Panos Kammenos on Thursday called on wealthy Greeks to contribute financially for the purchase of new frigates for the Navy, by donating into a special bank account set to open next year.



He said the action is part of an effort in 2019 to boost the capacity of the Hellenic Navy, adding that the state will contribute.



“We now need the great donors and benefactors of our country. I call on Greek shipowners and all Greek citizens to assist in the national effort as of January 1, 2019, when the bank account will open to support the Navy and purchase new frigates and a flagship,” he said in a speech at the Naval Academy in Piraeus.



“They should remember the example of [Greek benefactor Georgios] Averoff and all the great benefactors. I will be the first to donate my salary in this effort,” he added.