Car company offers five vehicles to victims of July's Attica wildfire

Car importer Teoren Motors announced it will draw five new Renault Clio cars for the eastern Attica residents who had their vehicle burnt during the devastating wildfire at Mati and Neos Voutzas on July 23.

The company of Vassilis N. Theocharakis is accepting applications until midnight on Sunday, December 9, by residents with documents confirming the loss of their cars during the tragic day that claimed the lives of at least 99 people.

Qualifying citizens can apply on www.renault.com.gr or call 210.570.6860. Alternatively they can visit the company’s premises on 138-140 Kifissou Avenue, Peristeri, Athens.