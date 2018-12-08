Guard knifed outside Athens University student halls

A guard was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries on Saturday after being stabbed by an unidentified assailant outside the accommodation complex for Athens University students in the neighborhood of Zografou in the early hours.



According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, which cited police sources, unidentified intruders had tried to gain entry to an event organized by geology students on the grounds of the complex at around 2 a.m.



Guards on duty on the premises had tried to stop them and one of the intruders responded by drawing a knife and stabbing one of the guards.