ND to hold conference with open and inclusive message

Faced with the political tribalism of the leftist-led government, the opposition New Democracy party is set to launch its 12th annual conference on Friday with an overture to “all Greeks.”



Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who has branded election favorite ND “the party of the many,” is expected to present the conservatives’ proposed policies for helping those worst hit by the government’s tax hikes, including middle-class families, the young and the jobless.



The conference will focus on 10 areas, including property, income, employment, social solidarity, education, environment, health and security.



Speakers include Manfred Weber, the European People’s Party’s candidate for European Commission president, European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos and Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas. Several non-affiliated guests are scheduled to speak Sunday, in line with the party’s open and inclusive profile.



The three-day conference will take place at Metropolitan Expo in Paiania, eastern Attica.