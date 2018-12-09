Lawlessness on the rise at Greek universities

In the latest incident in a Greek university campus, unknown persons caused extensive damage at the Athens University campus at the eastern suburb of Zografou on Saturday and hit with a knife a guard who tried to stop them. The guard was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries

Despite extensive reports, the incidents of lawlessness inside Greek universities, where, by law, police can only intervene at the invitation of university authorities, keep increasing.

Besides the “usual” vandalism, drug trade and use and violence, university professors report an increase in rapes and other sexual attacks in recent years.