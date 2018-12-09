Doha is reviewing its attitude to Greece, eyeing investments in the country and the attraction of Greek companies to Qatar.

Qatar is planning an economic and diplomatic overture to Greece as part of its new extrovert policy following its economic isolation by other states in the Gulf region.

This strategy has emerged after state oil company Qatar Petroleum entered into a consortium with ExxonMobil for the surveying, development and utilization of hydrocarbon reserves off Cyprus, while also examining the prospects of similar cooperations concerning Greek reserves and distribution channels.

Doha is also preparing to launch an international invitation for expressions of interest in infrastructure and housing construction projects budgeted at more than 10 billion euros in its new state investment program related to its hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Seeking new sources of support, the Qataris appear ready to examine investments in Greece and grant contracts to Greek firms wishing to become active in the emirate. This is despite the serious problems such efforts ran into in the past, especially regarding the Halkidiki gold mines, the concession of the Elliniko plot, and the effort to create a 1-billion-euro investment fund for small enterprises.

“We are ready to turn the page and reassess our economic and business relations with Greece,” Qatari Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Lolwah R.M. Al-Khater told Kathimerini.