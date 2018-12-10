Ferry runs into moored vessel in Piraeus, no injuries

File photo

A passenger ferry crashed on Monday afternoon into a high-speed passenger ship anchored at the shipbuilding zone in Perama, southwest Attica, due to a mechanical failure, port authorities said.



“Salaminomahos” was travelling from Paloukia, the main port of Salamina, to Perama, when it collided with WorldChampion Jet. No injuries were reported and passengers disembarked safely.



WorldChampion Jet is owned by Greek ferry company Seajets. The route is being serviced by other ships.