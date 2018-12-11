Zaev reignites controversy over 'Macedonian' language

Reigniting the controversy over the issue of a "Macedonian" language, Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia Premier Zoran Zaev said Monday, “It is important that both sides be careful about our phraseology.”



“It’s a fact that the [name] agreement contains a reference to a ‘Macedonian language,’ it’s a fact that this belongs to the Southern Slavic languages and this is… part of the agreement, as is the fact that we shall be named Republic of North Macedonia,” he said.



Meanwhile Monday, FYROM House Speaker Talat Xhaferi said he expected a vote by MPs on the final amendments to revise the constitution in accordance with the Prespes accord will most likely be held on January 15.