Panathinaikos narrowly beat Peristeri on Monday to remain the sole undefeated team in the Basket League, but once again showed frailties in its game. It now has one more match with Olympiakos scheduled, this time in the Cup semis.

The Greens saw off the team of coach Argyris Pedoulakis 80-75 at the Olympic Sports Hall for their seventh win in as many games. However the visitors threatened the champion with an upset throughout the game, even edging ahead at some points of the match. Before tipoff, Pedoulakis, who coached the Greens to three trophies in 2013 and 2014, got a warm round of applause from the home fans.

Olympiakos is now joint second, on a 7-1 record, after comfortably beating relegation-threatened Rethymno 84-60 on Sunday.

AEK emerged victorious from its battle with Aris at Thessaloniki’s Nick Galis Hall, with an 81-77 score on Saturday. The Cup holder now stands alone on a 6-2 record.

PAOK caught up with Promitheas Patras on 5-3, beating Lavrio 77-64 on the road, while Promitheas suffered an 82-67 at Limnos by Ifaistos.

Holargos and Panionios scored precious victories in their bid to stay up: Panionios downed visiting Kolossos Rhodes 88-80 and Holargos saw off host Kymi at Halkida 66-57.

The Greek Cup draw on Monday paired up Panathinaikos and Olympiakos in the first semifinal that will take place on February 13 in Athens. The other semi, on the same day, will see Kymi host PAOK. The final is set for February 17 at Iraklio, on Crete.

Panathinaikos and Olympiakos will also face each other on January 4 for the Euroleague and on March 14 for the Basket League, both games taking place in Piraeus.