Greek businessmen and Chinese scholars voiced confidence in the prospects of Sino-Greek cooperation in the context of the Belt and Road Initiative during a forum held on Monday at Piraeus port, Greece’s largest harbor which in recent years has become a strong symbol of win-win bilateral cooperation between the two countries.



“Belt and Road Initiative – The New Silk Road” was the main theme of the event organized by the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) and the Chinese Embassy in Greece with co-organizer Renmin University of China.



Reflecting on the achievements made so far in this corner of the globe and along the 21st century’s Silk Road, five years after the launch of Beijing’s initiative, Greek and Chinese delegates explored the challenges lying ahead and the opportunities to further boost bilateral cooperation to benefit both sides, the region and the world.



“Greece can and should make further use of the opportunities opened up both from its key geopolitical position and from the primacy of Greek shipping to the global economic phenomenon,” Vassilis Korkidis, president of PCCI, said in the opening remarks, pointing to Sino-Greek cooperation at Piraeus port, which has become a rising hub in the global shipping and transport system.



Addressing the forum, Chinese Ambassador to Greece Zhang Qiyue stressed that the B&R Initiative is proposed by China but it is actually owned by the world, saying that “it is also a call on the part of China to other countries to cooperate in any way we can.”



It is a good initiative for globalization and the world to work together, not in isolation, the Chinese ambassador said, underlining that China is trying to align its development with the development strategies of other countries.



[Xinhua]