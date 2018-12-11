ATHEX: Stocks unable to retain gains

Greek stocks lost all the gains registered earlier in the day and then some, completing a sixth consecutive southbound session for the benchmark at Athinon Avenue on Tuesday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 635.84 points, shedding 0.37 percent from Monday’s 638.20 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.41 percent to 1,663.18 points, but the mid-cap index expanded 0.66 percent.

The banks index slipped 0.44 percent, exclusively due to Alpha’s slide, which came to 1.60 percent. Piraeus advanced 2.94 percent, National rose 0.54 percent and Eurobank grew 0.10 percent.

Leading the losers were Motor Oil (down 2.66 percent), OPAP gaming company (2.24 percent) and GEK Terna (2.21 percent). Hellenic Exchanges increased 1.52 percent and Viohalco climbed 0.75 percent.

In total 37 stocks posted gains, 41 reported losses and 39 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 45 million euros, up from Monday’s 24.4 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.03 percent to close at 65.39 points.