Anastasiades calls for EU solidarity against Turkish threats

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has urged the European Union to support the Mediterranean island against Turkish threats over its planned drilling activity within the contours of its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).



“It is… very important that the EU remains clearly in solidarity with the Republic of Cyprus as regards the exercise of sovereign rights for exploration and exploitation of natural resources within its EEZ,” Anastasiades told the European Parliament plenary in Strasbourg Wednesday.



Referring to Turkey, Anastasiades warned against “threats and destabilising activities incompatible with what international law and European law dictates.”



Speaking about the Cyprus issue, Anastasiades said the EU had a “moral obligation” to contribute to efforts to solve a problem plaguing one of its member states.