One Minute Athens | Athens | To January 5

The Benaki Museum presents “One Minute Athens,” an exhibition of the entries submitted in the competition of the same name in which residents of the capital were invited to present their own take on the city in a one-minute video. Opening hours are Thursdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission costs 5 euros.

Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou,

Tavros, tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr