Once Upon a Time | Athens | December 13-31

Zoumboulakis Galleries celebrates some of the wonderful artists it has worked with over the years in an exhibition of standout works that have featured in past shows. The featured artists are Yiannis Adamakis, Io Angeli, Diamantis Aidinis, Alexis Akrithakis, Nikos Alexiou, Alexandra Athanassiades, George Avgeros, Xenophon Bitsikas, Christos Bokoros, Manolis Charos, Kostas Christopoulos, Chryssa, Odysseas Elytis, Maria Filopoulou, Miltos Golemas, Giorgos Gyparakis, Marina Karella, Christos Kechagioglou, Jenny Kodonidou, Harris Kondosphyris, Nikos Lagos, Harry Lambert, George Lazongas, Yiannis Moralis, Kyriakos Mortarakos, Nikos Nikolaou, Achilleas Papakostas, Natassa Poulantza, Jannis Psychopedis, Ioanna Ralli, Edouardos Sakayan, Katerina Stefanidaki, Takis, Nikos Tranos, Cosmas Xenakis and George Zongolopoulos. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Zoumboulakis Galleries, 20 Kolonaki Square,

tel 210.360.8278, www.zoumboulakis.gr