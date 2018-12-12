Drug bust in northern Greece nets big haul

Police handout photo

Officers from the police’s anti-narcotics squad in Kavala, northern Greece, netted a large haul of ecstasy tablets and hashish in a crackdown earlier this week.

Two Greek men, aged 47 and 33, face charges of smuggling and dealing in narcotics while officers are seeking a third suspect, a 33-year-old foreign national.

The 47-year-old was stopped by police on Monday near the Evzones border crossing with 20 plastic bags containing 49,733 ecstasy tablets and 7.6 kilograms of hashish in his car.

The 47-year-old is believed to have traveled with the two 33-year-olds to the Netherlands to collect the drugs and smuggle them back in the car.

The 33-year-old Greek man was arrested on Tuesday near Thessaloniki.