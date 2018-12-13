Moderate tremor rattles western Greece

Α 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook the sea area northwest of the Ionian island of Zakynthos on Thursday.



A preliminary reading by the Athens Institute of Geodynamics showed the tremor occurred at a depth of 13 kilometres.



No injuries or damages were immediately reported.



The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre measured the quake at 4.9.



The area has experienced extensive seismic activity since a 6.4 magnitude quake hit the same area in late October.