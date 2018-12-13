President reiterates calls for repayment of Nazi occupation loan

President Prokopis Pavlopoulos reiterated Greece’s demands for the repayment of a loan forcibly taken by Germany during World War II during a speech at the village of Kalavryta, to mark the anniversary of the 1943 massacre of the village’s male population by the German army.



“We consider Greece’s demands over the occupation loan and all kinds of reparations for the victims of the German army as legally active and judicially claimable,” he said.



In 1942, Hitler’s forces forcibly took an interest-free loan from the Bank of Greece to fund the cost of the occupation and various military campaigns.