NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

President reiterates calls for repayment of Nazi occupation loan

TAGS: Politics, History

President Prokopis Pavlopoulos reiterated Greece’s demands for the repayment of a loan forcibly taken by Germany during World War II during a speech at the village of Kalavryta, to mark the anniversary of the 1943 massacre of the village’s male population by the German army.

“We consider Greece’s demands over the occupation loan and all kinds of reparations for the victims of the German army as legally active and judicially claimable,” he said.

In 1942, Hitler’s forces forcibly took an interest-free loan from the Bank of Greece to fund the cost of the occupation and various military campaigns. 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 