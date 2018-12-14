Conservatives to convey message of unity at conference

Launching conservative New Democracy’s 12th conference Friday, the party’s leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis will seek to convey a message of unity and rally forces ahead of elections next year under the slogan “Greece, we can.”

His speech is expected to focus both on the failings of the leftist-led government, which ND is leading in opinion polls, and on the contentious name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, which has dominated political debate in recent days.

Former premier Costas Karamanlis is expected to attend the conference and to make a statement Friday urging unity.

The event is to continue Sunday with speeches from European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos and Manfred Weber, the European People’s Party’s candidate for European Commission president.

