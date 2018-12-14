LNG tanker carrying first export cargo from Texas headed to Greece

The first shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Texas, in the United States, is headed to Greece.

The Maria Energy LNG tanker, carrying the first export cargo from Cheniere Energy’s terminal near Corpus Christi, left the facility Tuesday and is expected to arrive at the Revithoussa LNG terminal, an islet west of Athens, on December 29.

In a statement Thursday, Greece’s Energy Ministry confirmed that LNG from the US will be unloaded before the end of the year at the newly-built tank.

The ministry said the deal demonstrates efforts on both sides to strengthen cooperation on energy security. It said natural gas is required to play a transitional role in bolstering Greece’s energy security.

Greece, which relies on Russian gas for its energy needs, inaugurated the Revithoussa LNG tank in November in a bid to boost its storage capacity and advance its ambitions to become a regional energy hub.