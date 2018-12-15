El Sistema | Athens | December 16

El Sistema Greece, an organization that brings together children and young people regardless of background, language and prior musical training, with a focus on the social integration of refugees and immigrants, returns to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) on Sunday, December 16. For its Christmas show, the ensemble joins forces with Latin Brass Connection, consisting of members of the Venezuelan Simon Bolivar Trumpet Ensemble, to perform popular Latin American salsa, rumba and merengue tunes. The show at the Lighthouse venue starts at 9 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org