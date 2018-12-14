Meet Market | Athens | December 15 & 16

Stuck for gift ideas? The Christmas edition of the Meet Market at the Athens Conservatory brings together 100 artists, designers and artisanal producers showcasing fun, original and affordable goods at the Athens Conservatory on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be food stalls and a special play area for kids. Doors open at noon and close at 11 p.m. on Saturday and 10 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.

Athens Conservatory, 17-19 Vassileos

Constantinou & Rigilis