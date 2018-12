In cooperation with the Thessaloniki Municipality, the Hellenic-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry is holding a Christmas bazaar inspired by German holiday traditions on Saturday, December 15. There will be snacks (with plenty of sausages), mulled wine and traditional German music, along with a Weihnachtsmarkt. The event is open to the public from noon to 9 p.m. on the pedestrianized strip of Iktinou Street, near Tsimiski.