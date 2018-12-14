The Tempe section of the old national road between Larissa and Thessaloniki will be closed from spring 2019 till the end of the year for maintenance work on the bridge across the Pinios River (pictured) as it nears its 60th birthday.

The Infrastructure Ministry granted its approval for the work on Friday.

Later in the year, one of the two sections of the bridge across the Aliakmonas River, which was also built in the 1950s, will be closed for repairs.

These works are part of plans to conduct repairs on 95 bridges on the national highway linking Athens and Thessaloniki.