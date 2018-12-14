Anti-name deal protesters scuffle with police in Thessaloniki

Demonstrators clashed briefly with police in Thessaloniki on Friday following a rally by Macedonian associations objecting to Athens's name deal with Skopje during a visit to the northern port city by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

A few dozen protesters lobbed petrol bombs and breached a cordon of riot police around the city's emblematic White Tower to reach the Nick Gallis Hall where Tsipras was speaking and had to be pushed back by force.

Earlier, bomb disposal experts had been dispatched to the stadium in response to a hoax about an explosive device.

A separate rally was also under way at the Arch of Galerius , reportedly by anti-establishment protesters.