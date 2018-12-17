Changes afoot in new year for citizenship law

The Interior Ministry’s special secretary for citizenship issues, Lambros Baltsiotis, is due to present lawmakers with a series of changes to the law granting foreign nationals Greek citizenships next month.

According to the amendment, changes will affect the exams given by candidates, mainly by creating a pool of around 300 questions that examiners can choose from and also by introducing a language proficiency test.

It will also reduce the cost of the application from 700 to 550 euros and make special provisions for individuals who were unable to complete their secondary education for health reasons and for applicants over the age of 65.