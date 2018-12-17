Turkish jets violate Greek air space in the Aegean

A formation of four Turkish fighter jets flew over the islets of Anthropofagos and Makronisi in the eastern Aegean in the early afternoon on Monday, defense officials said.

According to the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), two F-4s and two F-16s entered the Athens Flight Information Region without submitting flight plans at 14.03 p.m. and at 14.06 p.m., the F-16s at an altitude of 18,000 feet and the F-4s at 12,500 feet.

The F-4s exited the Athens FIR at 14.28 p.m. and the two F-16s at 14.35 p.m.

All the Turkish aircraft were intercepted in line with international rules of engagement.