Vartholomaios condemns bomb blast on Skai, Kathimerini

Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios has condemned the early Monday terrorist attack against Skai TV and Kathimerini newspaper calling it “an attack on press freedom, pluralism and democracy.”



“Violence, which is unacceptable in every form, is not a solution to problems, differences and disagreements,” Vartholomaios said expressing the patriarchate’s solidarity with the workers.



The explosion smashed windows and wrecked offices, though no one was injured.