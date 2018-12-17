New overflight in Aegean by Turkish jets

A few hours after Turkish fighter jets flew over the islets of Anthropofagos and Makronisi in the eastern Aegean on Monday, a new overflight by a pair of Turkish F-16 was recorded over the islet of Oinousses, according to defense officials.



The fighter jets flew at a height of 26,000 feet at 16.04, they said.



Earlier in the day, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said two F-4 and two F-16 jets entered the Athens Flight Information Region without submitting flight plans at 14.03 p.m. and at 14.06 p.m., the F-16s at an altitude of 18,000 feet and the F-4s at 12,500 feet.



The F-4s exited the Athens FIR at 14.28 p.m. and the two F-16s at 14.35 p.m.



All Turkish aircraft were intercepted in line with international rules of engagement.