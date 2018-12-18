NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Nobel Peace Prize winner to nominate Tsipras and Zaev for this year's award

TAGS: Diplomacy

Wided Bouchamaoui, the recipient of the 2015 Nobel Peace Prize for her participation in the Tunisia National Dialogue Quartet, will be nominating the prime ministers of Greece, Alexis Tsipras, and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Zoran Zaev, for the next award, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency has reported.

Bouchamaoui's initiative will be presented at a private university in FYROM's capital of Skopje on Tuesday, the ANA-MPA said.

