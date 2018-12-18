NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Athens Appeals Court being evacuated after bomb warning

The Athens Court of Appeals was being evacuated on Tuesday morning following two anonymous telephone calls warning of a bomb.

The calls were made to the newspaper Eleftheros Typos and the website Zoulga.gr, warning that the court had to be evacuated by 11.20 a.m.

The warnings come a day after a powerful makeshift bomb went off outside the headquarters of Skai television and Kathimerini newspaper on Athens southern coast in the early hours of Monday, following two similar calls.

The Athens Court of Appeals was bombed in December last year by the far-left militant Group of Popular Fighters, which is believed by investigators to be behind Monday's attack on the media group.

