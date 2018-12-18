Mitsotakis writes to European competition commissioner on Thanou nomination

Greek opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has written a letter to the European Union's commissioner for competition, Margrethe Vestager, on the issue of the government's nomination of former Supreme Court chief Vassiliki Thanou for the director's chair of the country's Competition Commission.

In the letter, which was also addressed to European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Pierre Moscovici, the conservative leader has reportedly expressed his concerns that Thanou's nomination for the independent authority is politically motivated, as the former Supreme Court judge currently serves as the head of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s legal office.

Thanou's current position, Mitsotakis reportedly says in his letter, makes her appointment incompatible with the role of directing an independent authority and undermines the rules of transparency.

Mitsotakis also accuses the leftist-led government of “attempting to turn the Competition Commission into a de facto instrument” serving its interests, and of already having taken excessive political control of other watchdogs by appointing officials close to the administration in key posts.