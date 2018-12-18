Cavusoglu insists Turkish troops stay in any Cyprus peace deal

There can be no settlement of the Cyprus problem that does not recognize Turkey’s military intervention rights and security guarantees, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying Tuesday.



“I remind those who dream of zero guarantees and zero troops: wake up from this dream, let it go, it will never happen,” Cavusoglu was quoted as telling the Turkish National Assembly during a budget debate.



Cavusoglu meanwhile accused the Greek Cypriots of failing to match Turkey’s “sincere efforts” to reach a peace settlement.



“There is no point of starting negotiations just to talk. We will define what, why, under what parameters, in what context we will discuss.”