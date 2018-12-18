Pavlina Styl | Athens | December 20

Performer Pavlina Styl and her quartet of talented musicians will take their audience at the Athenaeum's Cellar venue back to the cabarets of Belle Epoque Paris and Berlin during the interwar years on Thursday, December 20. Admission costs 10 euros and doors open at 9.30 p.m.



Athenaeum, 3 Adrianou, Thiseio, tel 210.321.0239