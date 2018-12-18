WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Pavlina Styl | Athens | December 20

TAGS: Music

Performer Pavlina Styl and her quartet of talented musicians will take their audience at the Athenaeum's Cellar venue back to the cabarets of Belle Epoque Paris and Berlin during the interwar years on Thursday, December 20. Admission costs 10 euros and doors open at 9.30 p.m.

Athenaeum, 3 Adrianou, Thiseio, tel 210.321.0239

